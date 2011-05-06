7th Forum on responsible mineral supply chains

26-28 May 2014 - OECD Conference Centre, Paris, France





This meeting provided the opportunity to review and discuss implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance and the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism. Issues pertinent to the tin, tantalum and tungsten (3Ts) and gold supply chains were addressed during the course of the three-day forum. It also featured the launch of the Mandarin version of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance.



Representatives from ICGLR, OECD and UN GoE as well as partner countries, international organisations, industry organisations, mining cooperatives, mineral traders and exporters, smelters and processors, downstream companies, including brand name end-users, and civil society organisations attended the forum.



This meeting was jointly organised by the OECD, the ICGLR, and the UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo.



