Roundtable on Due Diligence in the Garment and Footwear Supply Chain

1-2 October 2015 - Paris, France
This meeting gathered business, government, civil society and trade union representatives to discuss the application of due diligence in the garment and footwear supply chain in harmony with the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.
The Roundtable also featured a consultation on the draft OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains in the Garment and Footwear Sector.
CONSULTATION ON THE DRAFT DUE DILIGENCE GUIDANCE FOR RESPONSIBLE SUPPLY CHAINS IN THE GARMENT AND FOOTWEAR SECTOR
Meeting documents
Draft Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains in the Garment and Footwear Sector
Competition Law and Responsible Business Conduct
