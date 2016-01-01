Principes directeurs pour les entreprises multinationales

Public consultation on the FAO-OECD guidance for responsible agricultural supply chains

 

Public consultation held until 20 February 2015 | Read comments
   

Working with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), the OECD is developing guidance to help enterprises observe standards of responsible business conduct along agricultural supply chains.  


As part of this process, the OECD invited public comment on the draft guidance to ensure participation from that the widest range of stakeholders possible.


The current draft incorporates comments received from delegates to the OECD Working Parties on Responsible Business Conduct and on Agricultural Policies and Markets and from members of the OECD-hosted multi-stakeholder Advisory Group on Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains. This Advisory Group comprises representatives of OECD and non-OECD countries, business, civil society and international organisations.


Comments received will inform revisions to the guidance
>> Read the comments received.

 

Draft text 

FAO-OECD Guidance for Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains (pdf)

 

Links

FAO-OECD Guidance for Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains (pdf)

Comments received during the public consultation (pdf)

OECD work on responsible agricultural supply chains

OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

 

Contact

If you have any questions please contact
coralie.david@oecd.org 
(+33) 1 45 24 82 60

 

Documents connexes

 

Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)