Public consultation on the FAO-OECD guidance for responsible agricultural supply chains

Public consultation held until 20 February 2015 | Read comments
Working with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), the OECD is developing guidance to help enterprises observe standards of responsible business conduct along agricultural supply chains.
FAO-OECD Guidance for Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains (pdf)
