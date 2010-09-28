Latin America and Caribbean: Conference on international value chains

San José, Costa Rica - 31 October - 1 November 2012

This meeting aimed to identify practical policy options for Latin American governments in the formulation of their investment promotion strategies with a specific focus on global value chains.

Laura Chinchilla, Costa Rican President and Richard Boucher, OECD Deputy Secretary-General, during the opening session of the conference. Six interactive panels focused on: The fragmentation of international production: a new global landscape for trade and investment



Global value chains: regional experiences and approaches



Government strategies for enhancing global value chain competitiveness



International value chains, insertion strategies and linkages with the local economy



Trade policy in the context of global value chains



Integrating to the world with talent: the role of human capital in strengthening and enhancing participation in global value chains This conference brought together policymakers, international experts and other interested stakeholders, from business, think tanks, academia and civil society. Leading international organisations were also represented, including the IADB, IDE-JETRO, ECLAC and the WTO. Co-organised with the Government of Costa Rica and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), this conference was the third meeting of the Latin America and Caribbean-OECD Investment Initiative. PRIOR EVENTS Conference on investing in infrastructure for jobs and development,

6-8 July 2011, Bogotá, Colombia



Conference on investment for jobs and development,

27-28 September 2010, Santiago, Chile

