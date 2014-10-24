Principes directeurs pour les entreprises multinationales

China and OECD to co-operate on promoting the responsible sourcing of minerals

 

Beijing, 24 October 2014 - Exploration Exchange China 2014, China's premier outbound mining and energy investment conference and exhibition, took place in Beijing on 24-25 October 2014.

 

This event was endorsed by the China Ministry of Commerce and hosted by the China Chamber of Commerce of Metals Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters (CCCMC) and China International Chamber of Commerce for the Private Sector (CICCPS).

 

OECD's Deputy Director for Finance and Enterprise Affairs, Mr. Sangkyom Kim, delivered a keynote address at the opening session in front of a large audience of government and business representatives from both China and the international community.

 

The CCCMC presented a set of guidelines intended to provide a roadmap for the responsible business conduct of Chinese companies operating overseas and for co-operation within China's mining industry. These guidelines were developed in co-operation with GIZ and with input from the OECD and Global Witness.

 

The OECD and GIZ then co-hosted a session on sustainable development in mineral supply chains.

 

 

 

 

  


 

China-OECD Memorandum of Understanding

On the occasion of the conference, the OECD and the CCCMC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) setting out the conditions for co-operation to promote the implementation by Chinese companies of responsible business conduct in global mineral supply chains.

>> read the full text of the MoU

 

Links

Chinese Mining Group Sets Guidelines for Overseas Interaction | New York Times Link to an external site icon‌‌, 24 October 2014 

 

OECD Due Diligence Guidance on responsible mineral supply chains

 

OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

 

2014 China Exploration Exchange Conference

 

China Chamber of Commerce of Metals Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters (‌CCCMC)

 

German Agency for International Co-operation (GIZ)

 

Global Witness

 

 

