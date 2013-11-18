Asia-Pacific conference on aligning corporate sustainability with sustainable development goals

20 May 2015 - Bangkok, Thailand





This conference focused on what the sustainable development goals (SDGs) will mean for business and how business sustainability strategies can be aligned to support their implementation. It also proposed tools and strategies to improve corporate sustainability and better align business sustainability strategies with the SDGs.



The discussion at the conference provided input to the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development, which gathered governments and other stakeholders on 21-22 May 2015 to channel regional views to the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.



This conference was jointly organised by UN ESCAP, the OECD, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and the ESCAP Business Advisory Council (EBAC) and its Sustainable Business Network.



