Conference on advancing responsible business practices in the Asia-Pacific region

 

18 November 2013 – Bangkok, Thailand

This conference discussed the role of governments in supporting and facilitating more sustainable and inclusive business practices in the Asia-Pacific region.

 

It focused on recent trends and approaches to promoting responsible business conduct at the national and international level, as well as opportunities for regional collaboration.

 

This one-day conference was organised by the OECD and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) and was held as part of the Asia-Pacific Trade and Investment Week.

 

Memorandum of Understanding

On the occasion of the conference, the OECD and UN ESCAP signed a Memorandum of Understanding to reinforce their partnership with a focus on promoting corporate responsibility and responsible business practices.

 

News release Trade and Investment Week kicks off with responsible business practice conference

 

  

MEETING DOCUMENTS

Draft agenda (pdf)

Concept note (pdf)

Responsible business conduct initiatives in Southeast Asia (pdf)

   

LINKS

Asia-Pacific Trade and Investment Week 2013

UN ESCAP: www.unescap.org

OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

OECD work on international investment

OECD work on international investment in Southeast Asia

 

