OECD is working with the European Commission, DG Employment and Social Affairs to examine the barriers faced to business creation and self-employment by people who are disadvantaged or under-represented in entrepreneurship activities - youth, seniors, the disabled, women, ethnic minorities, the unemployed and others - and the public policy actions that can promote ans support these activities.

What's new

‌ Inclusive Business Creation - Good Practice Compendium This compendium contains 20 case studies of public programmes in European countries that are successfully supporting business creation by people from disadvantaged and under-represented groups in entrepreneurship. The populations targeted by these programmes include youth, women, seniors, the unemployed, immigrants, ethnic minorities and people with disabilities. Each programme description details the programme’s activities and approach, assesses the challenges faced in development and implementation, and offers tips for successful transfer to other contexts.

Public policy actions at national, regional and local levels can make an important contribution to economic growth and social inclusion by promoting business creation and self-employment by people who otherwise could remain outside of the mainstream of entrepreneurship. This compendium demonstrates that workable approaches exist and can help policy makers learn from each other's experiences to achieve widespread results. >>> Read more and download the report here

WHAT IS INCLUSIVE ENTREPRENEURSHIP?

It is entrepreneurship that contributes to social inclusion to give all people an equal opportunity to start up and operate businesses. Target groups are those who are disadvantage and under-represented in entrepreneurship and self-employment, including youth, women, seniors, ethnic minorities and immigrants, disabled people and many other groups.

WHY IS INCLUSIVE ENTREPRENEURSHIP IMPORTANT?

Today nearly 26 million people in the European Union are unemployed and actively seeking work. One of the responses to moving people back into work is through business creation and self-employment, which is a key outcome sought from inclusive entrepreneurship policies, and with it greater labour market participation by the target population groups.

ANNUAL REPORTS

Each year a report called the Missing Entrepreneurs will be produced to disseminate an evidence base on inclusive entrepreneurship and self-employment activities and policies in the EU. Read more...

POLICY BRIEFS

A series of short notes aimed at policy makers are produced to examinate issues and policies for particular social inclusion target groups and specific policy tools that can support them. Read more...

CAPACITY BUILDING SEMINARS

Seminars are held for high-level policy makers in EU Member States to facilitate mutual learning and to build capacity of inclusive entrepreneurship policies. Read more...

