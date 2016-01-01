|Annual Report
|Policy briefs
|Capacity building seminars
|Supporting Youth Entrepreneurship
|Rapid Policy Assesments
|
|Inclusive Business Creation - Good Practice Compendium
This compendium contains 20 case studies of public programmes in European countries that are successfully supporting business creation by people from disadvantaged and under-represented groups in entrepreneurship. The populations targeted by these programmes include youth, women, seniors, the unemployed, immigrants, ethnic minorities and people with disabilities. Each programme description details the programme’s activities and approach, assesses the challenges faced in development and implementation, and offers tips for successful transfer to other contexts.
WHAT IS INCLUSIVE ENTREPRENEURSHIP?
It is entrepreneurship that contributes to social inclusion to give all people an equal opportunity to start up and operate businesses. Target groups are those who are disadvantage and under-represented in entrepreneurship and self-employment, including youth, women, seniors, ethnic minorities and immigrants, disabled people and many other groups.
WHY IS INCLUSIVE ENTREPRENEURSHIP IMPORTANT?
Today nearly 26 million people in the European Union are unemployed and actively seeking work. One of the responses to moving people back into work is through business creation and self-employment, which is a key outcome sought from inclusive entrepreneurship policies, and with it greater labour market participation by the target population groups.
ANNUAL REPORTS
Each year a report called the Missing Entrepreneurs will be produced to disseminate an evidence base on inclusive entrepreneurship and self-employment activities and policies in the EU. Read more...
POLICY BRIEFS
A series of short notes aimed at policy makers are produced to examinate issues and policies for particular social inclusion target groups and specific policy tools that can support them. Read more...
CAPACITY BUILDING SEMINARS
Seminars are held for high-level policy makers in EU Member States to facilitate mutual learning and to build capacity of inclusive entrepreneurship policies. Read more...
CONTACT
For further information, please contact Jonathan Potter or David Halabisky.
Documents connexes