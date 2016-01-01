These short reports are designed for policy makers and practitioners. Each policy brief presents key data, policy challenges and policy recommendations on selected themes.

The following briefs are available for download in English, French and German. They are also available on ILibrary here.

Policy Brief on Sustaining Self-employment

Available in English,

French and German



Background paper for the policy brief on Sustaining Self-Employment



Policy Brief on Informal Entrepreneurship

Available in English,

French and German

Background paper for the policy brief on Informal Entrepreneurship



Policy Brief on Expanding Networks for Inclusive Entrepreneurship

Available in English,

French and German



Background paper for the policy brief on Expanding the networks of disadvantaged entrepreneurs



Entrepreneurship among people with disabilities

Available in English,

French and German

Background paper for the Policy paper on Entrepreneurship and Self-Employment by people with disabilities

Background paper for disabled entrepreneurship and self-employment: The role of technology and policy building





Financing inclusive entrepreneurship

Available in English,

French and German





Evaluation of inclusive entrepreneurship programmes

Available in English,

French and German



Social entrepreneurship

Available in English,

French and German





Senior entrepreneurship

Available in English,

French and German

Background paper on senior entrepreneurship



Youth entrepreneurship

Available in English,

French and German

Background paper for Youth Entrepreneurship



Contact

For further information, please contact Jonathan Potter or David Halabisky.