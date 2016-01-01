The following briefs are available for download in English, French and German. They are also available on ILibrary here.
Available in English,
French and German
Background paper for the policy brief on Sustaining Self-Employment
Available in English,
Background paper for the policy brief on Informal Entrepreneurship
Available in English,
Background paper for the policy brief on Expanding the networks of disadvantaged entrepreneurs
Available in English,
Background paper for the Policy paper on Entrepreneurship and Self-Employment by people with disabilities
Background paper for disabled entrepreneurship and self-employment: The role of technology and policy building
Available in English,
Available in English,
French and German
Available in English,
Available in English,
Background paper on senior entrepreneurship
Available in English,
Background paper for Youth Entrepreneurship
Contact
For further information, please contact Jonathan Potter or David Halabisky.
Documents connexes