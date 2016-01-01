Industrie et entrepreneuriat

These short reports are designed for policy makers and practitioners. Each policy brief presents key data, policy challenges and policy recommendations on selected themes. 

The following briefs are available for download in English, French and German. They are also available on ILibrary here.

Policy Brief on Sustaining Self-employment

Background paper for the policy brief on Sustaining Self-Employment


Policy Brief on Informal Entrepreneurship

 Background paper for the policy brief on Informal Entrepreneurship


Policy Brief on Expanding Networks for Inclusive Entrepreneurship

Background paper for the policy brief on Expanding the networks of disadvantaged entrepreneurs

 


Entrepreneurship among people with disabilities

Background paper for the Policy paper on Entrepreneurship and Self-Employment by people with disabilities

Background paper for disabled entrepreneurship and self-employment: The role of technology and policy building

 


Financing inclusive entrepreneurship

Evaluation of inclusive entrepreneurship programmes

Social entrepreneurship

Senior entrepreneurship

Background paper on senior entrepreneurship

 


Youth entrepreneurship

Background paper for Youth Entrepreneurship

 


Contact

For further information, please contact Jonathan Potter or David Halabisky.

 

