‌‌‌ Pages:

236 Languages:

English Publication Date:

March 2013 DOI :

Forthcoming PDF:

Download EN



High-growth firms (HGFs) – firms able to grow fast over a short period of time – contribute to most new jobs in advanced economies. Nonetheless, they are faced with challenges in the upgrading of management skills, access to equity finance and commercialisation of research. This report benchmarks programmes for HGFs through an assessment framework of 35 qualitative indicators that the OECD LEED programme has designed. Special attention is given to business accelerator schemes.

Programmes are benchmarked against their institutional context, academic and professional background of staff members, profile of participant firms, type of business diagnosis, delivery arrangements, M&E practices, and performance of participants firms.

Key recommendations stemming from the analysis are that: programmes for HGFs should not be sector-based since HGFs are found in any sector; they should provide a mixed offer of services where peer learning plays an important role; they should seek the collaboration of the private sector for implementation; and they should ensure the presence of entrepreneurial experience within the management of the programme.

Table of contents

Executive Summary

Introduction

Part I – Benchmarking analysis

Chapter 1. Designing Policy for high-growth SMEs

Chapter 2. The high-growth programme Assessment Framework

Chapter 3. The Benchmarking RESULTS

Chapter 4. Key messages for Denmark

Part II – the benchmarked programmes

Chapter 5. Denmark's Growth Houses

Chapter 6. Scotland's Companies of Scale Programme

Chapter 7. the netherlands’ growth accelerator

Chapter 8. Flanders’ Gazelle Jump

Chapter 9. GERMANY'S HIGH-TECH GRUNDERFONDS

Chapter 10. Commercialisation Australia

Part III – OTHER Learning Models

chapter 11. England's Growth Accelerator

chapter 12. Ireland's Management for Growth Programme

chapter 13. Sweden’s national incubator program

chapter 14. The U.S. Jobs and Innovation Accelerator Challenge

chapter 15. Ontario's Medical and Related Science Discovery District

chapter 16. Chile's Seed Capital Programme

chapter 17. Brazil’s INOVAR venture capital Programme

Annex A. ASSESSMENT FRAMEWORK FOR HIGH-GROWTH PROGRAMMES

Contact

For more information please contact Marco Marchese at the OECD Secretariat.