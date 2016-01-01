|
High-growth firms (HGFs) – firms able to grow fast over a short period of time – contribute to most new jobs in advanced economies. Nonetheless, they are faced with challenges in the upgrading of management skills, access to equity finance and commercialisation of research. This report benchmarks programmes for HGFs through an assessment framework of 35 qualitative indicators that the OECD LEED programme has designed. Special attention is given to business accelerator schemes.
Programmes are benchmarked against their institutional context, academic and professional background of staff members, profile of participant firms, type of business diagnosis, delivery arrangements, M&E practices, and performance of participants firms.
Key recommendations stemming from the analysis are that: programmes for HGFs should not be sector-based since HGFs are found in any sector; they should provide a mixed offer of services where peer learning plays an important role; they should seek the collaboration of the private sector for implementation; and they should ensure the presence of entrepreneurial experience within the management of the programme.
- Chapter 1. Designing Policy for high-growth SMEs
- Chapter 2. The high-growth programme Assessment Framework
- Chapter 3. The Benchmarking RESULTS
- Chapter 4. Key messages for Denmark
- Chapter 5. Denmark's Growth Houses
- Chapter 6. Scotland's Companies of Scale Programme
- Chapter 7. the netherlands’ growth accelerator
- Chapter 8. Flanders’ Gazelle Jump
- Chapter 9. GERMANY'S HIGH-TECH GRUNDERFONDS
- Chapter 10. Commercialisation Australia
- chapter 11. England's Growth Accelerator
- chapter 12. Ireland's Management for Growth Programme
- chapter 13. Sweden’s national incubator program
- chapter 14. The U.S. Jobs and Innovation Accelerator Challenge
- chapter 15. Ontario's Medical and Related Science Discovery District
- chapter 16. Chile's Seed Capital Programme
- chapter 17. Brazil’s INOVAR venture capital Programme
