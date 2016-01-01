Industrie et entrepreneuriat

Green Innovation in Tourism

 

 

Publication date:
December 2012

Pages:
77

Language:
English (French forthcoming)

This paper on Green Innovation in Tourism Services seeks to analyse the role of green innovation in the transition of tourism enterprises (hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, tour operators) to a green economy; how green innovation in tourism is supported in OECD countries (e.g. specific structures, mechanisms and good practices); and what can be done to accelerate the diffusion of green innovation in the sector. The paper provides a range of potential areas of policy focus to improve diffusion, strengthen markets and change consumer attitudes to green innovation in the tourism sector.

 

Table of contents

Executive Summary

  • Policy orientations

Chapter 1. Tourism and the Green Economy

  • Introduction
  • The need for Green Growth
  • Tourism in a Green Economy
  • Summary of key issues and report outline

Chapter 2. The Policy Environment for Green Innovation in Tourism

  • Introduction
  • Policy issues for green innovation
  • Green innovation in tourism
  • Approaches to green innovation in OECD member countries
  • Summary of key issues and findings

Chapter 3. Green business model innovation in Tourism

  • Introduction
  • Business models and challenges for green innovation
  • The Green Innovation Radar
  • Green business model innovation and tourism
  • Businesses tools to implement green business model innovation
  • Policy Conclusions

Chapter 4. Drivers and barriers to Green Innovation in Tourism

  • Introduction
  • Overcoming barriers: enabling conditions
  • Drivers and barriers in OECD member countries
  • Success factors for green innovation in OECD countries
  • Summary of key issues and findings

References

Contact

For more information please contact Peter Haxton at the OECD Secretariat.

 

