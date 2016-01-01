|
This paper on Green Innovation in Tourism Services seeks to analyse the role of green innovation in the transition of tourism enterprises (hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, tour operators) to a green economy; how green innovation in tourism is supported in OECD countries (e.g. specific structures, mechanisms and good practices); and what can be done to accelerate the diffusion of green innovation in the sector. The paper provides a range of potential areas of policy focus to improve diffusion, strengthen markets and change consumer attitudes to green innovation in the tourism sector.
Executive Summary
Chapter 1. Tourism and the Green Economy
Chapter 2. The Policy Environment for Green Innovation in Tourism
Chapter 3. Green business model innovation in Tourism
Chapter 4. Drivers and barriers to Green Innovation in Tourism
