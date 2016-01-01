Publication date:

December 2012 Pages:

77 Language:

English (French forthcoming) Download: PDF File

This paper on Green Innovation in Tourism Services seeks to analyse the role of green innovation in the transition of tourism enterprises (hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, tour operators) to a green economy; how green innovation in tourism is supported in OECD countries (e.g. specific structures, mechanisms and good practices); and what can be done to accelerate the diffusion of green innovation in the sector. The paper provides a range of potential areas of policy focus to improve diffusion, strengthen markets and change consumer attitudes to green innovation in the tourism sector.

Table of contents

Executive Summary

Policy orientations

Chapter 1. Tourism and the Green Economy

Introduction

The need for Green Growth

Tourism in a Green Economy

Summary of key issues and report outline

Chapter 2. The Policy Environment for Green Innovation in Tourism

Introduction

Policy issues for green innovation

Green innovation in tourism

Approaches to green innovation in OECD member countries

Summary of key issues and findings

Chapter 3. Green business model innovation in Tourism

Introduction

Business models and challenges for green innovation

The Green Innovation Radar

Green business model innovation and tourism

Businesses tools to implement green business model innovation

Policy Conclusions

Chapter 4. Drivers and barriers to Green Innovation in Tourism

Introduction

Overcoming barriers: enabling conditions

Drivers and barriers in OECD member countries

Success factors for green innovation in OECD countries

Summary of key issues and findings

