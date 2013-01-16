Industrie et entrepreneuriat
Report: Measuring the potential of local green growth - An analysis of Greater Copenhagen
This report presents, for the first time a local ‘green growth’ indicator framework. This indicator framework was developed from the OECD ‘green growth’ strategy at the national level, but modified to highlight issues of transition that are most relevant for local areas. The Copenhagen report is the first trialling of this approach, along with an indicator visualisation tool – or dashboard. The dashboard allows easy assessment of the progress of a particular local area in a number of indicator variables.
Table of contents
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- CHAPTER 1: TOWARDS A LOCAL TRANSITION TO A LOW CARBON ECONOMY
- CHAPTER 2: GREATER COPENHAGEN’S PATHWAY TO A LOW CARBON ECONOMY
- CHAPTER 3: COPENHAGEN CLEANTECH CLUSTER
- CHAPTER 4: GREEN JOBS PATHWAYS .
- CHAPTER 5: GREATER COPENHAGEN'S DASHBOARD FOR A TRANSITION TO A LOW-CARBON ECONOMY
- CHAPTER 6: CONCLUSIONS AND POLICY RECOMMENDATIONS
- REFERENCES
- ANNEX A: NOTE ON CONTRIBUTORS
- ANNEX B SUMMARY NOTE COPENHAGEN WORKSHOP
- ANNEX C.1 AGENDA
- ANNEX C.2 PARTICIPANT LIST
- ANNEX D.1 A THREE-TRACK APPROACH TO THE ENERGY STRATEGY 2050
- ANNEX D.2 SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGES, COMPETENCIES AND OPPORTUNITIES
- ANNEX D.3 GREEN JOB CRITERIA
- Tables
- Figures
- Boxes
