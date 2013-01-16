Pages:

This report presents, for the first time a local ‘green growth’ indicator framework. This indicator framework was developed from the OECD ‘green growth’ strategy at the national level, but modified to highlight issues of transition that are most relevant for local areas. The Copenhagen report is the first trialling of this approach, along with an indicator visualisation tool – or dashboard. The dashboard allows easy assessment of the progress of a particular local area in a number of indicator variables.

Table of contents

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 1: TOWARDS A LOCAL TRANSITION TO A LOW CARBON ECONOMY



CHAPTER 2: GREATER COPENHAGEN’S PATHWAY TO A LOW CARBON ECONOMY



CHAPTER 3: COPENHAGEN CLEANTECH CLUSTER



CHAPTER 4: GREEN JOBS PATHWAYS .



CHAPTER 5: GREATER COPENHAGEN'S DASHBOARD FOR A TRANSITION TO A LOW-CARBON ECONOMY



CHAPTER 6: CONCLUSIONS AND POLICY RECOMMENDATIONS



ANNEX A: NOTE ON CONTRIBUTORS

ANNEX B SUMMARY NOTE COPENHAGEN WORKSHOP

ANNEX C.1 AGENDA

ANNEX C.2 PARTICIPANT LIST

ANNEX D.1 A THREE-TRACK APPROACH TO THE ENERGY STRATEGY 2050

ANNEX D.2 SUSTAINABILITY CHALLENGES, COMPETENCIES AND OPPORTUNITIES

ANNEX D.3 GREEN JOB CRITERIA

Tables

Figures

Boxes

