|
6-7 July 2015 - Mexico City, Mexico
Luis Videgaray, Mexico’s Minister of Finance and Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD co-hosted a "Global Dialogue on the Future of Productivity: Towards an OECD productivity network", with a welcoming by H.E. Mr. Enrique Peña Nieto, President of Mexico, in Mexico City on 6-7 July 2015.
The conference featured the launch of the new OECD research and dialogue on productivity, conducted jointly by the Economics Department and the Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation.
Objectives
This conference served as a valuable platform for key experts from the academic and policymaking community to share their views on:
Who attended?
The conference brought together policy makers, top academic and OECD experts on productivity and key private sector stakeholders.
» The Future of Productivity
|
Meeting documents
Background documents
Gary Banks - Institutions to promote pro-productivity policies: Logic and lessons
Chang-Tai Hsieh - Policies for productivity growth
Contacts
For more information on the conference please send an email to PN.Contact@oecd.org.
Documents connexes