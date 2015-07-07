Industrie et entrepreneuriat

Global dialogue on the future of productivity: Towards an OECD productivity network

 

6-7 July 2015 - Mexico City, Mexico

Luis Videgaray, Mexico’s Minister of Finance and Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD co-hosted a "Global Dialogue on the Future of Productivity: Towards an OECD productivity network", with a welcoming by H.E. Mr. Enrique Peña Nieto, President of Mexico, in Mexico City on 6-7 July 2015. 

The conference featured the launch of the new OECD research and dialogue on productivity, conducted jointly by the Economics Department and the Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation.

 

Objectives

This conference served as a valuable platform for key experts from the academic and policymaking community to share their views on:

  • the key factors that will influence future productivity growth;
  • the different institutional arrangements to promote productivity growth; and
  • the creation of an OECD Productivity Network, which could facilitate research synergies and sharing of lessons on the promotion of higher productivity growth.

Who attended?

The conference brought together policy makers, top academic and OECD experts on productivity and key private sector stakeholders.

 

Gary Banks - Institutions to promote pro-productivity policies: Logic and lessons

Chang-Tai Hsieh - Policies for productivity growth

 

