CALL FOR CASE STUDIES - CALL FOR PARTICIPATION

Entrepreneurship360

Promoting entrepreneurship in primary and secondary schools and vocational education and training

Deadline for submission 30 April 2014



Summary

The OECD and the EC are inviting individual teachers and schools to submit case studies about their strategies, practices and achievements in promoting entrepreneurship in schools and VET. Participation in the Call requires a submission of an abstract of 1-2 pages by email to Joseph.Tixier@oecd.org indicating in the subject line "Entrepreneurship360- Call for case studies".

Deadline for submission is 30 April 2014.





What is Entrepreneurship360?

The European Commission (DG Education and Culture) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs and Local Development) have recently joined forces in their efforts to promote entrepreneurship in schools and vocational education and training institutions (VET). Entrepreneurship360 is a multi-annual programme which intends to produce a freely available self-assessment instrument that will support schools and individual teachers in advancing their strategies and practices to promote entrepreneurship. This should be available in its first draft form by the end of 2014. This will be further developed and integrated into an online portal that will also provide free access to inspirational practice examples and feedback to guide and inspire institutional and individual development with regard to the promotion of entrepreneurship in schools and VET.



Promoting entrepreneurship in schools and VET is aimed at developing in learners a sense of initiative and entrepreneurship as a key competence (European Commission, 2006). This involves fostering creativity and innovation and giving students the chance to enhance their ability to plan and manage projects in order to achieve objectives. Learners become more aware of their context and are able to seize opportunities that arise. Promoting entrepreneurship at all levels of education provides learners with the foundation for acquiring more specific skills and knowledge needed for starting-up a business, a social enterprise or an association, and also means that they are able to be more creative and innovative employees.



Education activities that aim to promote entrepreneurship combine pedagogy and organisation of the learning environment, which is carefully directed to enhance the capacity of individuals to develop and practice enterprising and entrepreneurial skills, with transmission and development of knowledge and experiences.





Why are we doing a call for case studies?

Across Europe, numerous activities are underway to promote entrepreneurship in schools and VET. However, substantial variations exist between different countries and individual schools and colleges, in whether and how entrepreneurship is promoted. The aim of this call for case studies is to collect and document the variety of activities approaches and to integrate them into Entrepreneurship360.



Differences include, amongst others, the proportion of entrepreneurship education activities integrated into the curriculum, the degree to which experiential learning and practical experiences are offered, the extent, accessibility and quality of training offered to educators, the existence of incentives for educators and students to engage in extra-curricular activities, and the engagement with external stakeholders – parents, future employers, partners from industry, third sector and public sector organisations.



The culture surrounding the teaching and learning environments in schools and VET is also a key enabler. Effective learning environments that promote entrepreneurship can be characterised by leaders and educators who design and develop the wider environment so that entrepreneurial skills and attitudes are integral to all aspects of the institution. Characteristics which can be important include leadership and governance, extra-curricula opportunities and flexibility of curriculum, as well as outward facing characteristics such as community engagement, the involvement of business and entrepreneurs in learning, and links to the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.



Strategic partnerships with non-education organisations – such as future employers, partners from industry, third sector and public sector organisations – are another key component in organising entrepreneurship education in schools and VET.





Who can participate and with what?



The OECD and the EC are inviting individual teachers and schools to submit case studies about their strategies, practices and achievements in promoting entrepreneurship in schools and VET. These can be submitted in the following categories:

Practices in promoting entrepreneurship – how entrepreneurship is taught, what are expected and achieved learning outcomes.





– how entrepreneurship is taught, what are expected and achieved learning outcomes. Entrepreneurial schools – whole-school approaches to promote entrepreneurship, competitions, awards, involvement of parents, partner organisations, etc.





– whole-school approaches to promote entrepreneurship, competitions, awards, involvement of parents, partner organisations, etc. Strategic partnerships in promoting entrepreneurship – making the learning experience relevant, involving non-educational organisations in the design and delivery of education activities.







How to participate?

Participation in the Call requires a submission of an abstract of 1-2 pages by email to Joseph.Tixier@oecd.org indicating in the subject line "Entrepreneurship360- Call for case studies".



Abstracts can be submitted in the following languages: English, French, German, Italian.



Abstracts should contain:





A short description of the initiative and the school.





List of success factors.





List of key obstacles encountered in the design and implementation of the initiative.





Key achievements – what you are proud of.



The OECD will select from all submission up to 20 abstracts. Individual authors and schools will receive a fee of EUR 500 to write up a case study of approximately 15 pages and will get the opportunity to present the case study in an OECD event. Case studies will be accepted in the following languages: English, French, German, Italian. Final case studies will be published on the project website.



Deadline for submission is 30 April 2014.





Contacts

For further information on Entrepreneurship360 and the call for case studies, get in contact with Joseph.Tixier@oecd.org, Andrea-Rosalinde.Hofer@oecd.org, or Daisy.MARKES@ext.ec.europa.eu.

Documents connexes