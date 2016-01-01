‌‌ ‌As part of the OECD LEED project on university support for entrepreneurship in eastern Germany, undertaken in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, this handbook presents highlights of results of a series of case studies and a university survey. The results indicate that universities promote and support entrepreneurship through teaching, extracurricular activities and numerous start-up support services. However, the universities face a number of common challenges. This handbook includes short descriptions of inspiring practices from Germany, as well as Finland, France, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom, that can be adapted and used to help address these challenges.





Download the handbook.



For more information, please contact David Halabisky or Jonathan Potter.

Documents connexes CFECPR