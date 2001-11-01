In a period of sluggish employment growth and disappointing productivity trends in most OECD countries, the central role played by start-ups and young firms in creating jobs and bringing innovations to market acquires renewed importance in the policy debate. The OECD DynEmp project presents new evidence on the employment dynamics of start-ups and incumbents across more than 20 OECD and non-OECD economies. While entrants disproportionally contribute to job creation in all countries, significant differences exist in the extent to which they manage to do so. As shown in a recent report, these cross country differences can be analysed looking at differences in the job contribution of start-ups at the time of entry, determined by the combination of entry rates and average size at entry; and at differences in the post-entry job creation by start-ups, which in turn depends on the post-entry growth and survival rate. The latest DynEmp report also suggests that national policies and framework conditions are likely to explain some of these differences. Policy failures appear to hamper significantly more start-ups than incumbents, especially in the most risky and volatile sectors, as well as in sectors that are more financially dependent. Compare countries