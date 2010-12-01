  1. Eurasia Week

Productivity and Resilience in Eurasia

OECD Eurasia Week creates an opportunity to further strengthen relations between the countries of the region and the OECD. It serves as a platform for a discussion on a broad spectrum of thematic issues relevant to further improving the region’s competitiveness.

OECD Eurasia Week 2016 took place on 22-24 November 2016 in Paris, France

OECD Conference Centre

2 rue André Pascal

75116 Paris, France

 

Eurasia Policy Dialogue

Policy Dialogue

OECD Eurasia Week includes several high-level policy dialogue discussions to share best practices and experiences in addressing common challenges in the region.

Roundtable

The Competitiveness Roundtable was established in 2013 as a joint platform between OECD members and Eurasia partner countries to carry out peer reviews in the framework of the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme.

Eurasia Business Forum

Business Forum

The OECD Eurasia Business Forum provides the opportunity for discussions and meetings between high-level policy makers from 13 countries of the Eurasia region and senior business executives.

