How can we improve access to new medicines? Have your say in our online consultation The OECD is organising stakeholder consultations to gather diverse experiences and ideas. Be part of the conversation by telling us how you think we can improve sustainable access to innovative therapies.



Please submit by 1 May 2017 Read more... Working together: Labour Market Integration of Refugees in Germany & other OECD Countries The OECD and German Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs organised a conference in Berlin, Germany, on 14 March 2017. The OECD also released a fast-track review of the German labour market integration system for refugees, including a survey of German employers' experiences with refugees and asylum seekers. Read more...