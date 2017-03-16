New Health Technologies: Managing Access, Value and Sustainability This report discusses how policy makers can reconcile access to new treatments with affordability, while maintaining incentives for innovation. Read more... Tackling Wasteful Spending on Health Countries could spend significantly less on health care with no impact on health system performance, or on health outcomes. This report systematically reviews strategies to limit ineffective spending and waste.

Read more... Caring for Quality in Health This synthesis report draws on key lessons from the 15 OECD Reviews of Health Care Quality to summarise the main challenges and good practices so as to support improvements in health care quality. Read more...