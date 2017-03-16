16 March 2017
OECD Health Forum and Ministerial

On 16 January 2017, the OECD Policy Forum on the Future of Health,  held with the support of the Commonwealth Fund, brought together over 500 participants. Read more and watch the live webcast...

On 17 January 2017, Health Ministers from OECD countries met in Paris to discuss The Next Generation of Health Reforms. Ministers welcomed the Recommendation of the OECD Council on Health Data Governance  and launched the PaRIS (Patient-Reported Indicators Survey) InitiativeRead more...
 
 
Highlights

New Health Technologies: Managing Access, Value and Sustainability

This report discusses how policy makers can reconcile access to new treatments with affordability, while maintaining incentives for innovation.
Tackling Wasteful Spending on Health
Countries could spend significantly less on health care with no impact on health system performance, or on health outcomes. This report systematically reviews strategies to limit ineffective spending and waste.

Caring for Quality in Health

This synthesis report draws on key lessons from the 15 OECD Reviews of Health Care Quality to summarise the main challenges and good practices so as to support improvements in health care quality.
Latest Publications
Europe paying heavy price for chronic diseases
Towards universal health coverage
Antimicrobial resistance
Videos
Health in the European Union
People at the Centre: Policy Forum on the Future of Health

New health technologies
Health Working Papers
Other OECD Health Work
Coming soon
  • OECD Reviews of Health Systems: Costa Rica
 
 
