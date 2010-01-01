Effective Public Investment Toolkit

This online resource will guide you in implementing the OECD Principles on Effective Public Investment Across Levels of Government.

In addition to better familiarising you with the 12 Principles, the Toolkit lets you compare indicators and good practices in use in numerous countries, regions and municipalities.

The self-assessment section of this Toolkit will help governments assess the strengths and weaknesses of their public investment capacity, with a focus on the sub-national level. This, in turn, will help policy makers set priorities for improvement.