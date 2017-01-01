Economic surveys and country surveillance

Economic Survey of Iceland 2017

 

 

 

Executive Summary & Assessment and Recommendations, Overview

Download the presentation, PDF

 

Iceland is the OECD’s smallest economy and, currently, the fastest growing. A boomin financial services and construction led to a deep financial crisis in 2008. However, Iceland has made a remarkable turnaround, helped by spectacular growth of tourism, prudent economic policies and a favourable external environment.

 

Read the publication online

 

OECD Economic Surveys: Iceland 2017

For further information please contact the Iceland Desk at the OECD Economics Department.

The Secretariat's draft report was prepared for the Committee by Douglas Sutherland and Urban Sila under the supervision of Patrick Lenain. Damien Azzopardi provided the statistical research a‌ssistance, and Brigitte Beyeler provided the administrative support. The Survey also benefited from contributions by Julien Daubanes, Alain Dupeyras and Jane Stacey.

 

