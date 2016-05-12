OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Philippines 2016

In series:OECD Investment Policy Reviewsview more titles
Published on May 12, 2016
This review assesses the overall investment climate in the Philippines, looking at investment policy, investment promotion and facilitation, competition policy, infrastructure investment and responsible business conduct. The Review documents successful reform episodes over the past 25 years in the Philippines, assesses their impact and suggests areas for further reforms. It looks at how to raise investment levels by both foreign and domestic enterprises and at how to ensure that such investment contributes to sustainable and inclusive growth. The current macroeconomic situation in the Philippines is favourable, remittances are high, the business process outsource industry is booming, and the new Competition Act will help to make the domestic market more competitive. The Review argues for one further reform push to ease the many restrictions on foreign investors in the Philippines so as to provide an investment climate where all firms can invest and grow.
|Foreword
|Preface
|Executive summary
|Assessment and recommendations
|Philippine reform environment: Successes and challenges
|Legal protection of investment in the Philippines
|Investment promotion and facilitation in the Philippines
|Competition policy in the Philippines
|Infrastructure investment in the Philippines
|Responsible business conduct in the Philippines
|
About the Investment Policy Reviews
These country reports present an overview of investment trends and policies in the countries reviewed. This can include investment policy, investment promotion and facilitation, infrastructure, competition policy, trade policy, tax policy, corporate governance, responsible business conduct, public governance, and human resources. Priority countries for review are those showing potential for adherence to the OECD investment instruments.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Policy Framework for Investment
In the news
|
Launch event: Philippines report
26 April 2016 - OECD Conference Centre - Paris, France
OECD Deputy Secretary-General Douglas Frantz and Adrian Cristobal, Secretary, Department of Trade and Industry, Philippines, welcomed participants to the official launch in Paris on 26 April 2016.
A high-level panel presented reform successes and remaining challenges in the Philippines. Debates then addressed how best to promote and support the recommendations in the report.