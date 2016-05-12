Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs

OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Philippines 2016

Published on May 12, 2016

This review assesses the overall investment climate in the Philippines, looking at investment policy, investment promotion and facilitation, competition policy, infrastructure investment and responsible business conduct. The Review documents successful reform episodes over the past 25 years in the Philippines, assesses their impact and suggests areas for further reforms. It looks at how to raise investment levels by both foreign and domestic enterprises and at how to ensure that such investment contributes to sustainable and inclusive growth. The current macroeconomic situation in the Philippines is favourable, remittances are high, the business process outsource industry is booming, and the new Competition Act will help to make the domestic market more competitive. The Review argues for one further reform push to ease the many restrictions on foreign investors in the Philippines so as to provide an investment climate where all firms can invest and grow.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Foreword
Preface
Executive summary
Assessment and recommendations
Philippine reform environment: Successes and challenges
Legal protection of investment in the Philippines
Investment promotion and facilitation in the Philippines
Competition policy in the Philippines
Infrastructure investment in the Philippines
Responsible business conduct in the Philippines
About the Investment Policy Reviews 

These country reports present an overview of investment trends and policies in the countries reviewed. This can include investment policy, investment promotion and facilitation, infrastructure, competition policy, trade policy, tax policy, corporate governance, responsible business conduct, public governance, and human resources. Priority countries for review are those showing potential for adherence to the OECD investment instruments.

