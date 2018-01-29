Making Blended Finance Work for the Sustainable Development Goals

Published on January 29, 2018
The global community has spoken loud and clear: more resources must be mobilised
to end extreme poverty and mitigate the effects of climate change. Blended finance
- an approach to mix different forms of capital in support of development - is emerging
as an important solution to help raise resources for the Sustainable Development Goals
in developing countries. But scaling up blended finance without a good understanding
of its risks could have unintended consequences for development co-operation providers.
This report presents a comprehensive assessment of the state and priorities for blended
finance as it is being used to support sustainable development in developing countries.
It describes concepts and definitions, presents an overview of actors and instruments,
and discusses lessons learned from blending approaches, tracking and data, and monitoring
and evaluation. Its findings and recommendations are useful for policy makers and
practitioners.
'Blended finance will contribute to faster economic growth, but to achieve
this it is vital to get donors into alignment.'
Martin Wolf, Chief Economics Commentator, Financial Times
'Official development assistance continues to be a key way to finance efforts
aimed at eradicating extreme poverty. However, the challenge is more than governments
alone can manage. We must all think, work, finance and deliver development differently
to mobilize private-sector resources and expertise to help the world’s poorest and
most vulnerable people. Canada continues to promote innovative approaches to finance
development and achieve sustainable growth for everyone.'
The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canada's Minister of International Development and La Francophonie.
|Foreword and Acknowledgements
|Executive summary
|Infographic: Blended finance for the sustainable development goals
|Overview: What will it take to make blended finance work for the Sustainable Development Goals?
|Summary of findings from survey of OECD DAC members on blended finance
|Methodology for surveys on blended finance funds and facilities
|Project level case studies of blended finance
Understanding blended finance4 chapters available
Insights from blended finance in practice4 chapters available
