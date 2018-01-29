Development Co-operation Directorate

Making Blended Finance Work for the Sustainable Development Goals

Published on January 29, 2018

book

The global community has spoken loud and clear: more resources must be mobilised to end extreme poverty and mitigate the effects of climate change. Blended finance - an approach to mix different forms of capital in support of development - is emerging as an important solution to help raise resources for the Sustainable Development Goals in developing countries. But scaling up blended finance without a good understanding of its risks could have unintended consequences for development co-operation providers. This report presents a comprehensive assessment of the state and priorities for blended finance as it is being used to support sustainable development in developing countries.  It describes concepts and definitions, presents an overview of actors and instruments, and discusses lessons learned from blending approaches, tracking and data, and monitoring and evaluation. Its findings and recommendations are useful for policy makers and practitioners.
 

'Blended finance will contribute to faster economic growth, but to achieve this it is vital to get donors into alignment.'
Martin Wolf, Chief Economics Commentator, Financial Times

'Official development assistance continues to be a key way to finance efforts aimed at eradicating extreme poverty. However, the challenge is more than governments alone can manage. We must all think, work, finance and deliver development differently to mobilize private-sector resources and expertise to help the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people. Canada continues to promote innovative approaches to finance development and achieve sustainable growth for everyone.'
The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canada's Minister of International Development and La Francophonie.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Foreword and Acknowledgements
Read
Executive summary
Read
Infographic: Blended finance for the sustainable development goals
Read
Overview: What will it take to make blended finance work for the Sustainable Development Goals?
Read
Summary of findings from survey of OECD DAC members on blended finance
Read
Methodology for surveys on blended finance funds and facilities
Read
Project level case studies of blended finance
Read
Understanding blended finance4 chapters available
The imperative of blended finance
Read
Blended finance Definitions and concepts
Read
The role of development actors in blended finance
Read
Blended finance instruments and mechanisms
Read
Insights from blended finance in practice4 chapters available
Pooling finance through blended finance facilities and funds
Read
Insights from project level case studies on blended finance
Read
Progress and challenges in tracking blended finance
Read
Monitoring and evaluation in the context of blended finance
Read
Powered by OECD iLibrary

LAUNCH

The report launch took place in Paris on the 29th of January during an OECD conference on "Private Finance for Sustainable Development".

The launch event was opened by Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, Chair, OECD Development Assistance Committee and Jorge Moreira da Silva, Director, OECD Development Co-operation Directorate.

HIGHLIGHTS AND EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

 

FURTHER READING

STAY IN TOUCH

  • Join the conversation on Twitter: @OECDDev & #BlendedFinance

 