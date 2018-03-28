Planet Integrity: Building a Fairer Society
27-28 March 2018 OECD, Paris
Globalisation - the increasing integration of economies in terms of flows of goods, services, capital, people and ideas - has transformed the planet. While it has brought immense benefits, lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty, creating economic growth and increasing the range and affordability of goods and services worldwide, it has not benefited everyone equally and countries and individuals remain vulnerable.
Under the theme “Planet Integrity”, the Forum debated how integrity cultivates a level playing field for business, reduces socio-economic inequalities, and makes public policies more effective - enhancing the benefits of globalisation for all. The debates also focused on the governance of globalisation and its role in curbing corruption and unethical practices in areas such as trade, competition, infrastructure, development co-operation, and revenue collection.
During the Forum participants:
- Shaped the debate on fairer globalisation, integrity and inclusive growth
- Engaged with global leaders and leading anti-corruption practitioners
- Exchanged experiences, good practices and insights
- Contributed to critical thinking and engage in peer-to-peer networking
Key messages from speakers
Watch all interviews
- Erna Solberg, Prime Minister, Norway
- Frans Timmermans, First Vice-President, European Commission
- John Penrose MP, UK Anti-Corruption Champion
- Delia Matilde Ferreira Rubio, Chair, Transparency International
- Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary-General
- Shadrack Sibiya, City of Johannesburg
- Robtel Neajai Pailey, Academic, activist & author
Facebook live interviews:
- Watchdogs & whistleblowers: Keeping it (more) honest in the age of strongmen with Susan Hawley (Corruption Watch) and Alison Taylor (BSR)
- What needs to be done to ensure policy making in transparent and that all can take part? with Stav Shaffir (Knesset Committee on Transparency)
- Can we really nudge people into making more ethical decisions? with Saugatto Datta (ideas42)
Articles
- What Makes an Accountable State-Owned Enterprise? - NRGI
- Government must be more human or risk becoming irrelevant - CPI
- Becoming a more human government – five behaviours for greater legitimacy - CPI
- Stepping up integrity in trade and customs: Going beyond policy principles to combat illicit trade at the border - TRACIT
- 2018: A Year of Integrity and Anti-Corruption - OECD, OGP and Transparency International
- Culture, Behavior, and Corporate Integrity 2.0 - BSR
- A nudge in the right direction: applying behavioural insights to public integrity - OECD
- Restoring Public Trust - Towards Planet Integrity - OECD
- Managing corruption risks in contexts of fragility - IACA
- OECD 2018 Global Anti-Corruption & Integrity Forum - Breakfast round table - OGP
- Workshop of the Network for integrity (aussi en français)
- Opening remarks by OECD Secretary General
The Anti-Corruption and Integrity Hub
The OECD is developing its new Anti-Corruption & Integrity Hub to facilitate engagement with the global anti-corruption and integrity community.
