  1. Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum

Planet Integrity: Building a Fairer Society

Date  27-28 March 2018 Location Icon OECD, Paris

Globalisation - the increasing integration of economies in terms of flows of goods, services, capital, people and ideas - has transformed the planet. While it has brought immense benefits, lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty, creating economic growth and increasing the range and affordability of goods and services worldwide, it has not benefited everyone equally and countries and individuals remain vulnerable. 

Under the theme “Planet Integrity”, the Forum debated how integrity cultivates a level playing field for business, reduces socio-economic inequalities, and makes public policies more effective - enhancing the benefits of globalisation for all. The debates also focused on the governance of globalisation and its role in curbing corruption and unethical practices in areas such as trade, competition, infrastructure, development co-operation, and revenue collection.

During the Forum participants:

  • Shaped the debate on fairer globalisation, integrity and inclusive growth
  • Engaged with global leaders and leading anti-corruption practitioners
  • Exchanged experiences, good practices and insights
  • Contributed to critical thinking and engage in peer-to-peer networking

WHAT WAS YOUR EXPERIENCE OF THE FORUM?
Answer this short survey and let us know!

Key messages from speakers

Photos

OECD Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum 2018

Watch all interviews

 

Facebook live interviews:

Articles

Highlights

Follow on Twitter

Watch again the sessions (room 1)

The Anti-Corruption and Integrity Hub

The OECD is developing its new Anti-Corruption & Integrity Hub to facilitate engagement with the global anti-corruption and integrity community.

Find out more about the hub

Many thanks to

Logo UK

And to our knowledge partners

2018 Partners

Previous Forums