|
A key policy objective of corporate governance is to make sure that the financial sector can serve the needs of the real economy; that savings are available and effectively channeled to corporations that need capital for innovation, job creation and growth. Corporate governance is therefore an integral part of any policy for economic development and social progress. Today, however, the relevance of existing approaches to corporate governance are challenged by fundamental developments in financial markets and corporate practices. These changes include an increase in financial intermediation, the appearance of new instruments like exchange traded funds, larger private pools of capital, shifts in global wealth and a growing importance of human capital and intangible assets in individual firms.
Key documents
Corporate Bonds, Bondholders and Corporate Governance, 2015
Strengthening Market-Based Financing of Corporate Investments, in OECD Business and Finance Outlook, 2015
Corporate Governance, Value Creation and Growth, Keynote address by Gabriela Ramos, Chief of Staff and G20 Sherpa, OECD, 2014
Institutional Investors as Owners: Who are they and what do they do?, 2013
Who Cares? Corporate Governance in Today's Equity Markets, 2013
Making Stock Markets Work to Support Economic Growth, 2013
Corporate Governance, Value Creation and Growth: The bridge between finance and enterprise, 2012
Meetings
Roundtable on Equity Market Development and Corporate Governance in Emerging Markets
OECD-Assonime meeting on corporate governance, value creation and growth
Roundtable on Corporate governance, value creation and growth
|
Corporate Bonds, Bondholders and Corporate Governance, 2015
Institutional Investors as Owners, 2013
Who Cares? Corporate Governance in Today's Equity Markets, 2013
Making Stock Markets Work to Support Economic Growth, 2013
Related Documents