A key policy objective of corporate governance is to make sure that the financial sector can serve the needs of the real economy; that savings are available and effectively channeled to corporations that need capital for innovation, job creation and growth. Corporate governance is therefore an integral part of any policy for economic development and social progress. Today, however, the relevance of existing approaches to corporate governance are challenged by fundamental developments in financial markets and corporate practices. These changes include an increase in financial intermediation, the appearance of new instruments like exchange traded funds, larger private pools of capital, shifts in global wealth and a growing importance of human capital and intangible assets in individual firms.



The Corporate Governance, Value Creation and Growth Initiative was launched in 2013 by the OECD Corporate Governance Committee. This initiative addresses how better corporate governance policies can support corporate access to capital, value creation and economic growth. The work is carried out in close co-operation with policymakers, the business community, investors, academics and other key stakeholders. Special attention is being given to emerging markets.

Key documents

Corporate Bonds, Bondholders and Corporate Governance, 2015

Strengthening Market-Based Financing of Corporate Investments, in OECD Business and Finance Outlook, 2015

Corporate Governance, Value Creation and Growth, Keynote address by Gabriela Ramos, Chief of Staff and G20 Sherpa, OECD, 2014

Institutional Investors as Owners: Who are they and what do they do?, 2013



Who Cares? Corporate Governance in Today's Equity Markets, 2013

Making Stock Markets Work to Support Economic Growth, 2013

Corporate Governance, Value Creation and Growth: The bridge between finance and enterprise, 2012

Meetings

Roundtable on Equity Market Development and Corporate Governance in Emerging Markets

Istanbul, 16 January 2014

OECD-Assonime meeting on corporate governance, value creation and growth

Rome, 10 June 2013

Roundtable on Corporate governance, value creation and growth

Istanbul, 1 February 2012