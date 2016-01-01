Download the full text (pdf)

This fifth peer review of the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance analyses the supervision and enforcement of rules and practices relating to related party transactions, takeover bids and shareholder meetings. The review covers 27 jurisdictions and is based on a general survey of all participating jurisdictions in June 2012, as well as an in-depth review of supervision and enforcement practices in Brazil, Turkey, and the United States.

Whereas private and public supervision and enforcement are generally seen as complementary, in most countries surveyed public supervision and enforcement play a more important role than private supervision and enforcement. Whereas the latter require an efficient and reliable legal system, notably with regard to commercial disputes, reliance on public authorities argues for strong governance arrangements in those institutions.

