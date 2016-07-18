Corporate governance

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Statistics - OECD Data, Analysis and Forecasts

 

20/01/2017 - OECD releases new statistics on FDI by partner country

The OECD's interactive database contains the most up-to-date, comprehensive and meaningful measures of FDI available in the world today. The database now includes new detail on FDI by partner country and by industry.

> Access the database | More about the new measures

 

03/11/2016 - FDI down 5% in the first half of 2016

In the first half of 2016, global FDI flows decreased by 5%, as compared to the second half of 2015, to USD 793 billion but remain above half-year trends observed in 2013 and 2014. In Q1 2016, FDI flows rose to USD 513 billion due to large flows in the United States and, to a lesser extent, in the United Kingdom after Royal Dutch Shell bought British Gas. FDI flows then decreased 46% to USD 279 billion in the second quarter.

> Download full report | Download excel file

 

18/07/2016 - FDI trends and their implication for development

This report examines FDI trends and analyses their implication for emerging and developing economies.

> Read full report

 

FDI regulatory restrictiveness index

The FDI Regulatory Restrictiveness Index (FDI Index) measures statutory restrictions on foreign direct investment in 58 countries, including all OECD and G20 countries, and covers 22 sectors.

> Access the FDI index 

FDI statistics database

Access the data on OECD.Stat (categorised under "Globalisation")

The new FDI statistics database covering FDI statistics from 2014 onwards went online in March 2015. 

> Full list of frequently requested data found on the FDI statistics database 

> Content and structure of the FDI statistics database according to BMD4

> Access data prior to 2014.

  

OECD Benchmark definition of FDI (BMD4)
  • The FDI statistics database uses data compiled with "BMD4". 
    The 4th edition of the OECD Benchmark definition of FDI (BMD4) provides operational guidelines on how foreign direct investment activity should be measured and sets the world standard for collecting direct investment statistics.

 

> Brochure on the major changes introduced by BMD4 

> Note on the FDI statistics database according to BMD4

> Explanatory notes on OECD FDI statistics

> Glossary of FDI terms

 

 

