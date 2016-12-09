Held on International Anti-Corruption Day, this roundtable hosted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery (WGB) provided an opportunity for governments, the private sector, civil society, and the media, to reflect on the liability of legal persons following more than 15 years of work promoting its application for foreign bribery. Debates addressed:

What good is liability of legal persons?

Creating and implementing a legal person liability system

Practitioners' views on the liability of legal persons

Comments received during a public consultation on the liability of legal persons were made available to participants.

A stocktaking report on the liability of legal persons for foreign bribery was released on this occasion.

