|
Held on International Anti-Corruption Day, this roundtable hosted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery (WGB) provided an opportunity for governments, the private sector, civil society, and the media, to reflect on the liability of legal persons following more than 15 years of work promoting its application for foreign bribery. Debates addressed:
Comments received during a public consultation on the liability of legal persons were made available to participants.
A stocktaking report on the liability of legal persons for foreign bribery was released on this occasion.
|
MEETING DOCUMENTS
Keynote presentation by Jennifer Arlen
CONTACT
Enquiries should be addressed to Daisy Pelham daisy.pelham@oecd.org.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Public consultation on the liability of legal persons
Liability of Legal Persons for Foreign Bribery: A Stocktaking Report
Phase 4 monitoring of the Convention
Related Documents