|
12 December 2017 OECD Paris
What have been the achievements and challenges of the Anti-Bribery Convention? What are possible future goals and directions of the Working Group on Bribery to further implement the Convention? How has the Convention helped reduce the influx of bribes in major emerging economies? How is the absence of effective criminalisation of foreign bribery in certain countries still an impediment to effective international cooperation in foreign bribery cases?
These questions and others will be debated at a roundtable discussion in Paris on 12 December 2017 on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of the Anti-Bribery Convention. The roundtable will be hosted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery which which represents the 43 States Parties to the Anti-Bribery Convention.
Programme outline
|
VENUE
OECD Conference Centre, Paris, France
CONTACT
Enquiries should be addressed to Daisy Pelham daisy.pelham@oecd.org.
DOCUMENTS AND LINKS
Fighting the crime of foreign bribery: A snapshot of implementation and enforcement | version française
Phase 4 monitoring of the Convention
|
From the archives
|
2009 - A Decade of the Convention
|
1997 - The Signature of the Convention
Related Documents