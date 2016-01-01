





The Principles on Effective Public Investment will help governments assess the strengths and weaknesses of their public investment capacity and set priorities for improvement.

The Principles group 12 recommendations into 3 pillars representing systemic multi-level governance challenges for public investment:





Pillar 1 addresses coordination and focuses on the different types of governance arrangements and incentives than can help coordination.



Pillar 2 highlights key public management capacities that should be present to bolster conditions for effective investment.



Pillar 3 focuses on the key framework governance conditions for public investment.

