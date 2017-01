Download the full text (pdf)

This book presents a study of the corporate governance legal framework and enforcement by capital market regulators in participating Asian jurisdictions. The study focuses on:

the legal framework and adequacy of laws, with a focus on related-party transactions, disclosure of ownership and control, and fiduciary duties of directors

the structure of enforcement authorities

the authority to monitor, supervise, investigate, enforce and impose sanctions

disclosure of enforcement actions and practice

the role of the courts and the judicial system

cross-border enforcement

To prepare this book, a survey was conducted on the state and development of enforcement in 14 Asian Roundtable economies. Download a compilation of the results of the survey (pdf)

