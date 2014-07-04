Vientiane, Lao PDR - 1-2 June 2016 Agenda | Issues Paper | Presentations In the wake of the establishment of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) at the end of 2015, the third meeting of the OECD-Southeast Asia Corporate Governance Initiative took place in Vientiane, Lao PDR on 1-2 June 2016. As the Chair of ASEAN in 2016, Lao PDR is continuing to push forward reforms with the aim of growing its capital market and improving the efficiency of state-owned enterprises. This meeting provided continued engagement with Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Viet Nam (CLMV) as these countries make progress towards developing a sound framework for corporate governance. The meeting also took stock of progress that has been made toward ASEAN integration and the challenges and opportunities for improving corporate governance going forward. With the support of the Government of Japan, this meeting was hosted by the Lao Securities Commission Office. Hanoi, Viet Nam - 12-13 May 2015 Agenda | Issues Paper | Presentations sessions 1-3 | Presentations sessions 4-7 Viet Nam’s capital markets are growing rapidly as hundreds of companies have listed on the Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi stock exchanges. The Prime Minister of Viet Nam has recently reinvigorated the restructuring process for SOEs. The second meeting of the OECD-Southeast Asia Corporate Governance Initiative took stock of recent corporate governance developments in Viet Nam. Hosted by the State Securities Commission of Viet Nam with support from the government of Japan, international experts and Southeast Asian peers discussed corporate governance and capital market development, the corporate governance of state-owned enterprises, and ASEAN capital market integration. As the ASEAN Economic Community aims to achieve capital market integration by the end of 2015, the meeting also addressed integration within ASEAN, and provided a platform for discussing strategies as ASEAN moves beyond 2015.

Yangon, Myanmar - 3-4 July 2014 Agenda (pdf) | Presentations (zip) This meeting focused on identifying key challenges to capital market development, establishing an effective corporate governance framework in Southeast Asia and reform priorities in Myanmar. The discussions at this meeting formed the basis for the Southeast Asia corporate governance initiative to support ASEAN capital market integration in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Viet Nam, benefitting from international experience, especially that of other Southeast Asia economies. The meeting was organised by the OECD in partnership with the Government of Japan and with the support of Securities Commission Malaysia.

