‌ ‌‌ Date of publication

9 December 2015

Download the full text (pdf) This report evaluates the corporate governance framework for the Lithuanian state-owned enterprise sector relative to the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises. The report was prepared at the request of the Republic of Lithuania. It is based on discussions involving all OECD countries. Table of contents Introduction The SOE landscape Assessment of Lithuania relative to the SOE Guidelines Conclusions and recommendations Annex 1: Overview of Lithuania’s ten most economically significant SOEs Annex 2: List of Lithuanian state-owned enterprises according to objectives Annex 3: 2011-12 SOE Reform Programme