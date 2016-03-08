Corporate governance

Conference on improving women's access to leadership: What works?

 

8 March 2016 OECD Conference Centre, Paris

 

On 8 March 2016, International Women's Day, the OECD hosted a conference to consider policy approaches to closing leadership gender gaps in the public and corporate sectors.

 

Moving beyond the quota debate, the event fostered a policy dialogue on existing barriers and missing opportunities for women in decision-making positions, and their impact on broader social and economic outcomes. The discussions were underpinned by a background report on new trends, international benchmarks and good practice.

 

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría welcomed senior decision-makers from the public and corporate worlds, experts, academics, and other stakeholders to this event.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Opening Plenary, Session on policies and practices in the corporate world and Closing Plenary

Session on policies and practices in the public sector

  

Conference on Improving Women’s Access to Leadership?


MEETING DOCUMENTS

Draft agenda | Ordre du jour

Background report

Opening speech by Angel Gurría

 

DOCUMENTS AND LINKS

OECD Recommendation on Gender Equality in Education, Employment and Entrepreneurship

G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance

Women in government

OECD Recommendation on Gender Equality in Public Life

OECD work on gender equality

 

Related Documents

 