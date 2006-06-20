|
Established in 1999, the OECD-Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance serves as a regional forum for exchanging experiences and advancing the reform agenda on corporate governance while promoting awareness and use of the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. It brings together policy makers, practitioners and experts on corporate governance from the Asian region, OECD countries and relevant international organisations. The Roundtable:
A consensus roadmap for reform
In 2003, Roundtable participants agreed on an action plan for improving corporate governance in Asia: the White Paper on Corporate Governance in Asia. Since then, the White Paper has spurred a series of initiatives, including reviews of existing legislation, the adoption of international accounting standards, the establishment of institutes of directors, the introduction of codes of best practices and the setting up of investor associations.
Endorsed at the 2011 Roundtable meeting, Reform Priorities in Asia: Taking Corporate Governance to a Higher Level updates of the White Paper to to address emerging challenges in Asia's corporate governance landscape. This consensus report defines corporate governance reform priorities and makes recommendations that reflect the specific conditions and needs within Asia. It includes an overview of corporate governance frameworks in 13 Asian economies.
Asean Corporate Governance Scoreboard
ADB releases the first ever ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard which uses the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance as the main benchmark.
The OECD Principles of Corporate Governance were used as the main benchmark for developing the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (2012). The scorecard ranks the top listed companies in Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam and is being adopted by each country as their own. The scorecard is perceived as a diagnostic tool to improve corporate governance standards, using an international benchmark, of ASEAN publicly listed companies. The OECD participated in developing the methodology, in co-operation with the ADB.
Events
2016 Roundtable, Seoul, Korea, 24-25 October 2016
2015 Roundtable, Bangkok, Thailand, 29-30 October 2015
2014 Roundtable, Mumbai, India, 11-12 February 2014
2013 Roundtable, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 5-6 June 2013
2012 Roundtable, 24-25 October 2012, Tokyo, Japan
2011 Roundtable, 4-6 October 2011, Bali, Indonesia
2010 Roundtable, 15-16 December, Shanghai, China
Fighting Abusive Related Party Transactions: Workshop on Implementation, 25-26 October 2010, Delhi, India
Working Group Meeting of the Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, 25-26 May 2010, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2009 Roundtable, 9-10 September 2009, Manila, Philippines
Task Force on Related Party Transactions, 5-6 February 2009, Manila, Philippines
2008 Roundtable, Hong Kong, China
2007 Roundtable, Singapore
2006 Roundtable, Bangkok, Thailand
Seminar on Corporate Governance Developments in Thailand, 13 September 2006, Bangkok, Thailand
Policy Dialogue on Corporate Governance in India (2006)
OECD, FSI, BIS Seminar on Corporate Governance for Banks in Asia, 19-20 June 2006, Hong Kong, China
2005 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, Bali, Indonesia
Seminar on Corporate Governance Developments in Indonesia (2005)
Consultative Meeting on Corporate Governance in Viet Nam (2004)
2004 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, Seoul, Korea
2003 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2002 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, Mumbai, India
2001 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, Singapore
2000 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, Hong Kong, China
Corporate Governance in Asia: A Comparative Perspective, 1999, Seoul, Korea
DOCUMENTS AND LINKS
Reform Priorities in Asia:
Brochure on corporate governance in Asia (2014)
Disclosure of Beneficial Ownership and Control in Listed Companies in Asia (2016)
Public Enforcement and Corporate Governance in Asia: Guidance and Good Practices (2014)
Related party transactions and minority shareholder protection in India (2014)
Public Enforcement and Corporate Governance in Asia: Guidance and Good Practices (2014) presents a study of the corporate governance legal framework and enforcement by capital market regulators in participating Asian jurisdictions.
Better Policies for Board Nomination and Election in Asia (2013)
YBhg Datuk Ranjit Ajit Singh, Chairman of the Securities Commission Malaysia, speaks about the contribution of the Asian Roundtable to improving corporate governance in Asia, 6 June 2013
Asian policy makers agree new priorities for corporate governance reform, 6 October 2011
Corporate Governance in Asia - Progress and Challenges (2011)
Guide on Fighting Abusive Related Party Transactions in Asia (2009)
Asia: Overview of Corporate Governance Frameworks (2007)
Implementing the White Paper on Corporate Governance in Asia (2006)
Policy Brief on Corporate Governance of Banks in Asia (2006)
Related Documents