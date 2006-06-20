Established in 1999, the OECD-Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance serves as a regional forum for exchanging experiences and advancing the reform agenda on corporate governance while promoting awareness and use of the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. It brings together policy makers, practitioners and experts on corporate governance from the Asian region, OECD countries and relevant international organisations. The Roundtable:

conducts informal peer reviews of corporate governance policy frameworks and practices, benefitting from international experience

raises awareness of major developments and challenges

evaluates implementation and enforcement

discusses and analyses policy options to support viable and effective corporate governance reforms

A consensus roadmap for reform

In 2003, Roundtable participants agreed on an action plan for improving corporate governance in Asia: the White Paper on Corporate Governance in Asia. Since then, the White Paper has spurred a series of initiatives, including reviews of existing legislation, the adoption of international accounting standards, the establishment of institutes of directors, the introduction of codes of best practices and the setting up of investor associations.

Endorsed at the 2011 Roundtable meeting, Reform Priorities in Asia: Taking Corporate Governance to a Higher Level updates of the White Paper to to address emerging challenges in Asia's corporate governance landscape. This consensus report defines corporate governance reform priorities and makes recommendations that reflect the specific conditions and needs within Asia. It includes an overview of corporate governance frameworks in 13 Asian economies.

Asean Corporate Governance Scoreboard

ADB releases the first ever ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard which uses the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance as the main benchmark.

The OECD Principles of Corporate Governance were used as the main benchmark for developing the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (2012). The scorecard ranks the top listed companies in Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam and is being adopted by each country as their own. The scorecard is perceived as a diagnostic tool to improve corporate governance standards, using an international benchmark, of ASEAN publicly listed companies. The OECD participated in developing the methodology, in co-operation with the ADB.

Events

2016 Roundtable, Seoul, Korea, 24-25 October 2016

2015 Roundtable, Bangkok, Thailand, 29-30 October 2015

2014 Roundtable, Mumbai, India, 11-12 February 2014

2013 Roundtable, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 5-6 June 2013

2012 Roundtable, 24-25 October 2012, Tokyo, Japan

2011 Roundtable, 4-6 October 2011, Bali, Indonesia

2010 Roundtable, 15-16 December, Shanghai, China

Fighting Abusive Related Party Transactions: Workshop on Implementation, 25-26 October 2010, Delhi, India

Working Group Meeting of the Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, 25-26 May 2010, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2009 Roundtable, 9-10 September 2009, Manila, Philippines

Task Force on Related Party Transactions, 5-6 February 2009, Manila, Philippines

2008 Roundtable, Hong Kong, China

2007 Roundtable, Singapore

2006 Roundtable, Bangkok, Thailand

Seminar on Corporate Governance Developments in Thailand, 13 September 2006, Bangkok, Thailand

Policy Dialogue on Corporate Governance in India (2006)

OECD, FSI, BIS Seminar on Corporate Governance for Banks in Asia, 19-20 June 2006, Hong Kong, China

2005 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, Bali, Indonesia

Seminar on Corporate Governance Developments in Indonesia (2005)

Consultative Meeting on Corporate Governance in Viet Nam (2004)

2004 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, Seoul, Korea

2003 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2002 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, Mumbai, India

2001 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, Singapore

2000 Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance, Hong Kong, China

Corporate Governance in Asia: A Comparative Perspective, 1999, Seoul, Korea