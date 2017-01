17 September 2015 - Kyiv, Ukraine





Ukraine is underta‌king an investment policy review as part of the procedure of adhering to the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises (Declaration). The review aims to identify actions that could enhance the overall investment climate of Ukraine and supports the implementation of the OECD's Sector Competitiveness Strategy for the country.



The purpose of this workshop was to share information with the Ukrainian authorities about the obligations of governments under the Declaration related to the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises (the Guidelines).





Topics discussed included:

What is responsible business conduct

What are the Guidelines

What is the mandate, structure, and core criteria for the National Contact Points for the Guidelines

How are issues resolved in practice - case studies



LINKS

OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

OECD Investment Policy Reviews

OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises

Sector Competitiveness Strategy for Ukraine