Survey on the sourcing practices of SMEs operating in the garment and footwear sector supply chain

As part of the implementation strategy for the recently-adopted OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains in the Garment and Footwear Sector, the OECD is conducting a series of surveys that target SMEs operating within the sector. SMEs may have fewer resources and capacity to implement due diligence compared to larger enterprises. As such, the goal of the surveys is to collect data on SMEs operating in the garment and footwear sector in order to identify pragmatic approaches to implementing due diligence that are tailored to their size, resources, nature of business, and sourcing models. The surveys target agents, brands, licensees, manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers and are divided into 3 sections: company characteristics; company sourcing practices; and supplier engagement on labour/environmental standards. Survey participants are not required to identify themselves or their organisation and all responses will be confidential. The findings from the survey will only be reported in aggregate form or in a manner that does not allow individual responses to be identified. About the OECD Due Diligence Guidance The Guidance sets a common framework to help companies identify, prevent, mitigate and address adverse impacts in their own operations and their supply chain. It is not an audit standard, but rather provides a set of processes that can be tailored to an enterprise’s size and sourcing context to promote responsible sourcing. The Guidance targets all enterprises operating in the garment and footwear supply chain with the common goal of helping companies source responsibly. The Guidance has been approved by 47 governments and endorsed by a multi-stakeholder advisory group comprised of governments, business, trade unions and civil society.

Please take the survey that is relevant to your business ‌ ‌