Guidelines for multinational enterprises

Roundtable on 40 years of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

 

19 December 2016 OECD, Paris

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, this roundtable convened a wide range of stakeholders from international organisations, governments, business, civil society, and academia involved in working with the Guidelines.

PROGRAMME

Discussions focused on:

    • the role of the OECD Guidelines 
    • the content and legal nature of the OECD Guidelines
    • the National Contact Point system
    • perspectives on the future of the OECD Guidelines

 

  

