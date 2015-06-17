Public consultation on the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Meaningful Stakeholder Engagement in the Extractives Sector

PUBLIC CONSULTATION HELD UNTIL 5 JUNE 2015





Companies can contribute to positive social and economic development when they involve stakeholders, such as local communities, in their planning and decision making. This is particularly true in the extractive sector, which is associated with extensive social, economic and environmental impacts.





In this context, the OECD has developed a practical due diligence guidance to help mining, oil and gas enterprises identify and manage challenges related to undertaking meaningful stakeholder engagement.



The OECD invited public comment on the draft guidance (versión español) to ensure participation from that the widest range of stakeholders possible.



The current draft was developed through a multi-stakeholder process with members of the OECD-hosted multi-stakeholder Advisory Group on Meaningful Stakeholder Engagement in the Extractives Sector. This Advisory Group comprises representatives of OECD and non-OECD countries, business, civil society and international organisations.



This guidance is part of the work the OECD undertakes to create practical sectoral applications for the recommendations found in the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.



Comments received will inform revisions to the guidance. A compilation of comments received will be made available online at the end of the consultation period.

Draft text for comment

OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Meaningful Stakeholder Engagement in the Extractives Sector (pdf)

Submitting your comments

Please send your comments to barbara.bijelic@oecd.org by 17 June 2015.