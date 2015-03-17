Implementing new international standards for compiling FDI statistics

|
7 August 2015 - Read the brochure explaining the major changes introduced in the OECD's 4th Benchmark Definition of FDI
9 March 2015 - In September 2014, many countries implemented the latest international guidelines for compiling foreign direct investment (FDI) statistics:
NEW FEATURES
BPM6 and BMD4 make recommendations for compiling FDI statistics that result in more meaningful measures of FDI. These include:
The new standards have resulted in significant changes in FDI statistics, including new measures of FDI at the global level.
|
|
Explaining the new features
Aggregate statistics are now reported on what is called the asset/liability basis instead of what is called the directional basis. Previous guidance had been to measure FDI on the directional basis.
This change currently makes it difficult to interpret the statistics due to breaks in series and to different measures being used by different countries during the transition.
We explain these new features in a series of three papers and a brochure:
Links
FDI statistics, OECD analysis, data and forecasts
Benchmark Definition of FDI, 4th edition (BMD4)
Contact
Maria Borga
Related Documents