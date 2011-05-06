2-3 May 2013 - OECD Conference Centre, Paris, France

Over 300 participants from OECD, African, partner countries, business and civil society groups attended this forum which was held to facilitate constructive discussion around workable approaches for due diligence implementation in the tin, tantalum and tungsten (3Ts), and gold supply chain.



Meeting highlights:





Approval of the composition of the Multi-Stakeholder Steering Group which represents interested stakeholders from OECD and non-OECD countries, industry and civil society;

Launch of the gold implementation programme;

Support of the Guidance as a benchmark for a possible EU initiative on minerals from conflict affected areas;

Progress reports on the growing uptake of the OECD Guidance;

Discussion on increasing due diligence outreach and awareness efforts and the need for more action in non–OECD countries;

Agreement that continued donor support was needed for implementation (ICGLR framework) and in active government-level engagement with non-adherent countries.

This meeting was jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, and the United Nations Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo.



PRIOR EVENTS

4th meeting of the ICGLR-OECD-UN forum on implementing due diligence in the 3Ts and Gold supply chains, Paris, 28-30 November 2012

3rd ICGLR-OECD-UN meeting on implementing due diligence recommendations for responsible mineral supply chains, Paris, 3-4 May 2012

2nd meeting of the ICGLR-OECD-UN multi-stakeholder forum on implementation of due diligence for responsible mineral supply chains, Paris, 29-30 November 2011

ICGLR-OECD-UN Meeting on implementing due diligence recommendations for responsible mineral supply chains, Paris, 5-6 May 2011