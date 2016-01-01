Guidelines for multinational enterprises

Mineral supply chain and conflict links in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

 

Date of publication
19 November 2015

> Download the report 

Also available in French. 

  

Five years of implementing supply chain due diligence

This report takes stock of 5 years of implementation of national and international programmes and initiatives designed to operationalise the recommendations of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance on Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas in the Great Lakes Region of Central Africa, mainly focusing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It has been prepared by the International Peace Information Service (IPIS) for the OECD. 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • Background 
  • Executive summary and key findings 
  • The artisanal mining sector in Eastern DRC 
  • Militarisation at mining sites in Eastern DRC 
  • Implementation of on-the-ground due diligence programmes 

LINKS

OECD Due Diligence Guidance on Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals
OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises
International Peace Information Service

 

