Mineral supply chain and conflict links in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Five years of implementing supply chain due diligence

This report takes stock of 5 years of implementation of national and international programmes and initiatives designed to operationalise the recommendations of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance on Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas in the Great Lakes Region of Central Africa, mainly focusing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It has been prepared by the International Peace Information Service (IPIS) for the OECD.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Background

Executive summary and key findings

The artisanal mining sector in Eastern DRC

Militarisation at mining sites in Eastern DRC

Implementation of on-the-ground due diligence programmes

LINKS



OECD Due Diligence Guidance on Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals

OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

International Peace Information Service