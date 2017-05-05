Guidelines for multinational enterprises

ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE Multi-stakeholder Forum

 

2-4 May 2017 OECD Conference Centre, Paris

11th Forum on responsible mineral supply chains

This meeting will provide the opportunity to review and discuss implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Minerals, the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism and other initiatives to enable responsible mineral supply chains. 

Programme

In 2017, forum participants will discuss and learn about:

  • Regulatory, compliance and alignment efforts
  • Shared responsibility between governments, companies and civil society
  • Mainstreaming human rights and conflict risks
  • Risks associated with production and trade of natural resources 
  • Regional implementation of due diligence

The Forum will be followed by an OECD-World Bank event on artisanal and small scale mining on 5 May 2017.

About

The Forum is jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region and UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo and is supported by the European Union through the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace.  

  

Meeting documents

Agenda

 

Ordre du jour

 

 

Registration

Links

5 years of implementation of the Guidance English | français | PPT

OECD Due Diligence Guidance homepage

Support to artisanal and small-scale miners

ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism 

Previous ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE Events

May 2016 | May 2015 | Nov 2014 | May 2014 | Nov 2013 | May 2013 | Nov 2012 | May 2012 | Nov 2011 | May 2011

 

Related Documents

 