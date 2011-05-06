7th Forum on responsible mineral supply chains

7th meeting of the ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE multi-stakeholder forum
|
26-28 May 2014 - OECD Conference Centre, Paris, France
Communiqué by participants at the 7th ICGLR-OECD-UN Forum on Responsible Mineral Supply Chains
This meeting provided the opportunity to review and discuss implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance and the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism. Issues pertinent to the tin, tantalum and tungsten (3Ts) and gold supply chains were addressed during the course of the three-day forum. It also featured the launch of the Mandarin version of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance.
Photos from the launch of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance in Mandarin | OECD Due Diligence Guidance in Mandarin
|
View meeting presentations on Slideshare
MEETING DOCUMENTS
Communiqué | français
DOCUMENTS AND LINKS
OECD Due Diligence Guidance homepage
OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises
ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE EVENTS
6th meeting, Kigali, 13-15 November 2013
5th meeting, Paris, 2-3 May 2013
4th meeting, Paris, 28-30 November 2012
3rd meeting, Paris, 3-4 May 2012
2nd meeting, Paris, 29-30 November 2011
1st meeting, Paris, 5-6 May 2011
324680
Related Documents