Forum on implementing due diligence for responsible mineral supply chains

6th meeting of the ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE multi-stakeholder forum

13-15 November 2013 - Hotel Serena, Kigali, Rwanda
 

>> Read the summary report | rapport de synthèse
 

Participants in this meeting reviewed and discussed the implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance and the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism. Issues pertinent to the tin, tantalum and tungsten (3Ts) and gold supply chains were addressed over the course of the three-day forum.

   
This meeting was jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, and the United Nations Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo.  

 

  

  

‌‌MEETING DOCUMENTS

 
View meeting presentations
 

Agenda (pdf) en français

 
Opening remarks by Ms. Sabrina Ramzi,
Multi-stakeholder Steering Group (MSG) Chair, Government of Canada (pdf)
 

Opening remarks by Prof. Roel Nieuwenkamp, Chair of the OECD Working Party on Responsible Business Conduct (pdf)

Opening remarks by H.E. Stanislas Kamenzi, Minister of Natural Resources, Government of Rwanda (pdf)
 

Draft 3T Best Practice Paper (pdf) en français
 

Update on the gold and 3T implementation programme (pdf) en français

 
Letter of clarification from the Rwanda Mining Investment Forum (pdf)

 

DOCUMENTS AND LINKS

OECD Due Diligence Guidance homepage

 
Implementing the Due Diligence Guidance

 
2013 ICGLR report on mineral supply chain due diligence audits and risk assessments in the Great Lakes Region (pdf)

    
Background reading materials (zip)

 
ARM: artisanal mining and the FAIRMINED premium

 
ARM: child labour reduction in Colombia (in Spanish)


Solutions for Hope Gold

 

