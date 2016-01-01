Guidelines for multinational enterprises
Forum on implementing due diligence for responsible mineral supply chains
6th meeting of the ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE multi-stakeholder forum
13-15 November 2013 - Hotel Serena, Kigali, Rwanda
>> Read the summary report | rapport de synthèse
Participants in this meeting reviewed and discussed the implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance and the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism. Issues pertinent to the tin, tantalum and tungsten (3Ts) and gold supply chains were addressed over the course of the three-day forum.
This meeting was jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, and the United Nations Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo.
MEETING DOCUMENTS
View meeting presentations
Agenda (pdf) en français
Opening remarks by Ms. Sabrina Ramzi,
Multi-stakeholder Steering Group (MSG) Chair, Government of Canada (pdf)
Opening remarks by Prof. Roel Nieuwenkamp, Chair of the OECD Working Party on Responsible Business Conduct (pdf)
Opening remarks by H.E. Stanislas Kamenzi, Minister of Natural Resources, Government of Rwanda (pdf)
Draft 3T Best Practice Paper (pdf) en français
Update on the gold and 3T implementation programme (pdf) en français
Letter of clarification from the Rwanda Mining Investment Forum (pdf)
DOCUMENTS AND LINKS
OECD Due Diligence Guidance homepage
Implementing the Due Diligence Guidance
2013 ICGLR report on mineral supply chain due diligence audits and risk assessments in the Great Lakes Region (pdf)
Background reading materials (zip)
ARM: artisanal mining and the FAIRMINED premium
ARM: child labour reduction in Colombia (in Spanish)
Solutions for Hope Gold