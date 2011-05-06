Guidelines for multinational enterprises

8th Forum on responsible mineral supply chains

 

ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE Multi-stakeholder Forum

3-5 November 2014
‌Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo
 

This meeting provided the opportunity to review and discuss implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism and other initiatives to enable responsible mineral supply chains.
 

Key outcomes of the meeting included:

  • The UN Group of Experts on the DRC reiterated that smuggling in gold continues to undermine good efforts in traceability and due diligence, although participants noted how the global gold market has made good progress.
  • Collaboration continues to advance harmonisation on due diligence approaches across the region. As access to high quality, reliable, and timely data continues to be a challenge, the sharing of production data across countries is encouraged.
  • The ICGLR Certification and Audit process continues to make good progress, with the first ICGLR audits anticipated in January 2015 in the DRC and Rwanda.

 

This meeting gathered over 400 organisations, including in-region and OECD governments, international organisations, local and international business, representatives of artisanal miners and civil society. Several key dignitaries attended, and, for the first time in the Forum's history, representatives from the DRC armed forces and security forces. The Forum was also pleased to welcome the Government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, whose  participation marks another milestone in efforts to engage with countries beyond the African Great Lakes Region.

  
This meeting was hosted by the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and jointly organised by the OECD, the ICGLR, and the UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo.

 

  

 
MEETING DOCUMENTS

Agenda | français


Speech by HE Mukoko Samba, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Budget, DRC (in French)
    

Speech by HE Martin Kabwelulu, Minister of Mines, DRCfrançais
   

2nd Gold baseline study | français


LINKS

OECD Due Diligence Guidance homepage

   
Implementing the Due Diligence Guidance

 
ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism (pdf)
  

OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises


OECD Risk Awareness Tool for Multinational Enterprises in Weak Governance Zones 

  

ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE EVENTS 

7th meeting, Paris, 26-28 May 2014

6th meeting, Kigali, 13-15 November 2013  

5th meeting, Paris, 2-3 May 2013  

4th meeting, Paris, 28-30 November 2012

3rd meeting, Paris, 3-4 May 2012 

2nd meeting, Paris, 29-30 November 2011 

1st meeting, Paris, 5-6 May 2011

 

 

 

Related Documents

 