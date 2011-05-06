8th Forum on responsible mineral supply chains

|
ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE Multi-stakeholder Forum
3-5 November 2014
This meeting provided the opportunity to review and discuss implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism and other initiatives to enable responsible mineral supply chains.
Key outcomes of the meeting included:
This meeting gathered over 400 organisations, including in-region and OECD governments, international organisations, local and international business, representatives of artisanal miners and civil society. Several key dignitaries attended, and, for the first time in the Forum's history, representatives from the DRC armed forces and security forces. The Forum was also pleased to welcome the Government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, whose participation marks another milestone in efforts to engage with countries beyond the African Great Lakes Region.
Speech by HE Martin Kabwelulu, Minister of Mines, DRC | français
