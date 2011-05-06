8th Forum on responsible mineral supply chains

ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE Multi-stakeholder Forum 3-5 November 2014

‌Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo



This meeting provided the opportunity to review and discuss implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism and other initiatives to enable responsible mineral supply chains.



Key outcomes of the meeting included:

The UN Group of Experts on the DRC reiterated that smuggling in gold continues to undermine good efforts in traceability and due diligence, although participants noted how the global gold market has made good progress. Collaboration continues to advance harmonisation on due diligence approaches a cross the region . As access to high quality, reliable, and timely data continues to be a challenge, the s haring of production data across countries is encouraged.

The ICGLR Certification and Audit process continues to make good progress, with the first ICGLR audits anticipated in January 2015 in the DRC and Rwanda. This meeting gathered over 400 organisations, including in-region and OECD governments, international organisations, local and international business, representatives of artisanal miners and civil society. Several key dignitaries attended, and, for the first time in the Forum's history, representatives from the DRC armed forces and security forces. The Forum was also pleased to welcome the Government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, whose participation marks another milestone in efforts to engage with countries beyond the African Great Lakes Region.



This meeting was hosted by the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and jointly organised by the OECD, the ICGLR, and the UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo. #OECDminerals Tweets