1-2 October 2015 - Paris, France

‌This meeting gathered business, government, civil society and trade union representatives to discuss the application of due diligence in the garment and footwear supply chain in harmony with the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.



Among other topics, the Roundtable included technical discussions on the application of due diligence across diverse sourcing models:

how small-and-medium sized enterprises can effectively apply due diligence;

how manufacturers can contribute to supply chain due diligence; and

the application of due diligence to prevalent risks in the sector.

The Roundtable also featured a consultation on the draft OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains in the Garment and Footwear Sector.



CONSULTATION ON THE DRAFT DUE DILIGENCE GUIDANCE FOR RESPONSIBLE SUPPLY CHAINS IN THE GARMENT AND FOOTWEAR SECTOR



1 October 2015 - Paris, France





The OECD seeks to support a common understanding of due diligence for enterprises operating at each stage in the supply chain in relation to matters covered by the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. In this context, the OECD is developing a Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains in the Garment and Footwear Sector.



As part of this process, the OECD held a consultation on the contents of the draft guidance on 1 October 2015, prior to the Roundtable on Due Diligence in the Garment and Footwear Supply Chain. Comments received during this consultation informed revisions to the guidance.