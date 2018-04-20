|
17-20 April 2018 OECD Conference Centre, Paris
12th Forum on responsible mineral supply chains
17-19 April - The 2018 Forum will provide the opportunity to review and discuss implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Minerals and other initiatives to enable responsible mineral production and sourcing. More than 700 stakeholders will come together to discuss drivers for responsible sourcing across various minerals, alignment of industry programmes, the OECD portal for supply chain risk information, government monitoring of Guidance uptake and promotion, company risk mitigation and reporting, the role of commodity traders and country-level implementation progress in India, Europe and West Africa.
Draft agenda | Projet d'ordre du jour
OECD work on due diligence in mineral supply chains
OECD-World Bank event on artisanal and small-scale mining
20 April - This event will take place at the OECD back-to-back with the 2018 Forum on responsible mineral supply chains.
OECD work on artisanal and small-scale mining
VENUE
STRIKES IN FRANCE
Train strikes may be taking place in Paris on 18 and 19 April. We invite participants arriving or departing by train on these dates to plan in advance and check the SNCF website to see whether their trains are affected.
Due diligence guidance
Minerals alignment assessment
Sourcing ASM gold
Due diligence flyer
English | Français | Español | German | 官话 | 한국인 | 日本の | Türk
Practical actions for worst forms of child labour in mineral supply chains
Due diligence in Colombia's gold supply chain
Mineral supply chain and conflict links in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
Chinese due diligence guidelines for responsible mineral supply chains
About the Forum
Launched in 2011, the Forum is jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region and UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo and is supported by the European Union through the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace.
Previous forums
2017 | 2016 | 2015 | Nov 2014 | May 2014 | Nov 2013 | May 2013 | Nov 2012 | May 2012 | Nov 2011 | May 2011
