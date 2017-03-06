Measuring FDI restrictiveness The FDI Index gauges the restrictiveness of a country’s FDI rules by looking at the four main types of restrictions on FDI: Foreign equity limitations

Screening or approval mechanisms

Restrictions on the employment of foreigners as key personnel

Operational restrictions, e.g. restrictions on branching and on capital repatriation or on land ownership >> Data by measure and year The FDI Index is not a full measure of a country’s investment climate. A range of other factors come into play, including how FDI rules are implemented. Entry barriers can also arise for other reasons, including state ownership in key sectors. A country’s ability to attract FDI will be affected by factors such as the size of its market, the extent of its integration with neighbours and even geography. Nonetheless, FDI rules are a critical determinant of a country’s attractiveness to foreign investors. Furthermore, unlike geography, FDI rules are something over which governments have control. FDI restrictions tend to arise mostly in primary sectors such as mining, fishing and agriculture, but also in media and transport. The 2010 update on the OECD's FDI Restrictiveness Index gives more information about how the FDI Regulatory Restrictiveness Index is calculated.

How OECD investment instruments

promote greater openness The Codes of Liberalisation of Capital Movements and Current Invisible Operations are legally binding for OECD countries, stipulating the right of establishment and progressive, non-discriminatory liberalisation of capital movements and international financial and other services. The approach of the Codes involves unilateral rather than negotiated liberalisation. Their observance makes full use of the OECD’s “peer pressure” method. In parallel, under the National Treatment instrument, countries agree not to discriminate against foreign investors established on their territory.