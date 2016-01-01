Public consultation on the FAO-OECD guidance for responsible agricultural supply chains

Public consultation held until 20 February 2015 | Read comments



Working with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), the OECD is developing guidance to help enterprises observe standards of responsible business conduct along agricultural supply chains.



As part of this process, the OECD invited public comment on the draft guidance to ensure participation from that the widest range of stakeholders possible.



The current draft incorporates comments received from delegates to the OECD Working Parties on Responsible Business Conduct and on Agricultural Policies and Markets and from members of the OECD-hosted multi-stakeholder Advisory Group on Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains. This Advisory Group comprises representatives of OECD and non-OECD countries, business, civil society and international organisations.



Comments received will inform revisions to the guidance

Draft text

FAO-OECD Guidance for Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains (pdf)